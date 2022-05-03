Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $138.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $143.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.26.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 28.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.9% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

