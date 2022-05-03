Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Woodward by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.