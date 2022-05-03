Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Woodward updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WWD. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

