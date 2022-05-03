Workhorse Group (WKHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Workhorse Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of ($2.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Workhorse Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Workhorse Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.