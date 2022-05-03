World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE INT opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,064,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $16,968,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.