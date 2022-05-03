WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $961.25.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in WPP by 340.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WPP by 53.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.2505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

