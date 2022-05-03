XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 585,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.45. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.
About XBiotech (Get Rating)
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XBiotech (XBIT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.