XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 585,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.45. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XBiotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

