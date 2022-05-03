Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:XYIGF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

