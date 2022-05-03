Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

XYIGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of XYIGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 1,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

