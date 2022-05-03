XL Fleet (XL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. XL Fleet had a net margin of 184.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.
XL stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95.
About XL Fleet (Get Rating)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
