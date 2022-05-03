XL Fleet (XL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. XL Fleet had a net margin of 184.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

XL stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 43.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 229.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XL Fleet (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.