Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO James M. Rallo Sells 23,529 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XMTR opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. Research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xometry by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xometry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xometry by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $159,657,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

