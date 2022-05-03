XPEL (XPEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XPEL opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. XPEL has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

Several research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,062,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,658,870. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

