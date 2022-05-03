XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Update

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $90.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.