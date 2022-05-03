XPO Logistics (XPO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00.

4/6/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

3/9/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after buying an additional 178,804 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,216,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

