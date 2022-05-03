Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 69.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 129,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

