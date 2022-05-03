Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 147.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.