Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Afya’s earnings. Afya reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Afya.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of AFYA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Afya by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

