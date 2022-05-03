Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to announce $5.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 676.58% and a negative net margin of 693.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $362.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

