Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. HSBC posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 145,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in HSBC by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

