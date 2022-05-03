Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,151. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

