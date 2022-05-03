Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

NYSE SLG opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

