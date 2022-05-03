Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $301.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will post $301.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $303.80 million. Upstart reported sales of $121.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.07.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,878,733. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.22.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

