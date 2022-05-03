Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.02. Warner Bros. Discovery posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 353,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,523,862. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,866.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy purchased 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,066 shares of company stock worth $2,155,690 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

