Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 134,187 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.