Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will report $179.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $183.43 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $96.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $758.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.59 million to $773.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $926.17 million, with estimates ranging from $918.68 million to $933.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

FTAI stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,591,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,784,000 after purchasing an additional 374,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

