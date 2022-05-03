Zacks: Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $823.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $829.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.00 million. Quidel reported sales of $375.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $745.55 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Quidel by 4,883.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.01. Quidel has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

