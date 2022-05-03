Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Announce $2.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76. Sempra reported earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra stock opened at $159.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sempra by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

