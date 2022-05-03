Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.98. UniFirst posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $242.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

