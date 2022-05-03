Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Universal Health Services posted earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

UHS opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,187,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

