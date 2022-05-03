Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. Appian has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 318,500 shares of company stock worth $16,610,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

