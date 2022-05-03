Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.15 and a 200-day moving average of $233.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,355.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

