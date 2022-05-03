Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $327.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.90 million and the lowest is $325.95 million. Monro posted sales of $305.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monro.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Monro has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

