Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $571.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $586.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.75. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,532 shares of company stock worth $38,909,567 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 63.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

