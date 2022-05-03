Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.69 EPS

Brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.58. TFI International posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFII traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. 23,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

