Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

CHK opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

