Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.23. LendingTree posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $228.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $237,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.