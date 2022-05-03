Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $67.98 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,117.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $344.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $467.86 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

LIND stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $295,013.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.