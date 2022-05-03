Zacks: Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 951.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 275,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. 3,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,586. The firm has a market cap of $933.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

