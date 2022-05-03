Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.58. 713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,869. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.06.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.