Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages recently commented on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,787. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $219.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

