Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.02. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

