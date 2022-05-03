Zacks: Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. 106,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $659.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.