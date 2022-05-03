Zacks: Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.