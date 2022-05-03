Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $410.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.10 million and the lowest is $388.00 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $379.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,060 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

