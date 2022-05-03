Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post $4.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30. Watsco reported earnings of $3.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $15.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

WSO opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,594,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 805.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

