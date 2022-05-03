Zacks: Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.28 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $978.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,685. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

