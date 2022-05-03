Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Hold

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

SRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,374. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $6,066,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

