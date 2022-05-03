Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) to Sell

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.