Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to Hold

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of VVNT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,655. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

