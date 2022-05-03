Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) to Hold

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energous in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:WATT remained flat at $$1.03 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,233. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.89.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 98.18% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energous will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,512 shares of company stock worth $219,869. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 27.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energous by 101.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 35.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,313 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.